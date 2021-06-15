Jeanette M. Huffman
LONGVIEW — Jeanette M. Huffman, 84, passed away peacefully June 13, 2021, due to a long battle with cancer. Though cancer took her away from this world, she left a beacon of light behind in her daughter’s hearts. She was born May 2nd, 1937, in San Marcus, Texas to William and Belle Serur. She was married to the love of her life Bob R. Huffman who preceded her in death in 2018.
Jeanette is survived by her three daughters: Karen Van Meter Keller, Kim Van Meter, Penny Van Meter, sister: Loretta B. Serur, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A short graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 17th, 2021, at 10:00 am at White Cemetery in Longview Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man sentenced to prison for beating two boys
- Uncle Joe's Coffee & Cones expanding into Longview
- Former Gregg County GOP chair charged with theft to plead guilty
- Gilmer man killed when tree falls on truck while driving
- Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Longview; prize unclaimed
- Dice-y situation: Longview camp teaches children how to play Dungeons & Dragons
- Contestants crowned at Miss Juneteenth pageant in Longview
- New takeout restaurant planned to benefit Thrive Longview
- 'Look up!': Pilots take to Longview skies this week for Great Texas Balloon Race
- Eagles edge Bobcats, 2-1, in 5A title game
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.