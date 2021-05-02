Jeanie Teer Fuelberg
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS — Jeanie Teer Fuelberg, a 1959 graduate of Pine Tree High School, died in her home in Dripping Springs, Texas on April 23, 2021. She spent over 20 years as an elementary school teacher with the last decade in Dripping Springs. She is survived by her husband Ben, her daughter Jana Willis and husband Kent and their children Christopher, Preston, and Sarah of Dripping Springs, her sister Linda Myers and husband Gary of Bellville Texas, her brother Jack Teer and wife Gena of Kerrville, Texas, brother-in-law Dan Dohonach of Nacogdoches, her brother-in-law Curtis Fuelberg and his wife Susan Griffith of Austin, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Jeanie’s life will be held at the Dripping Springs United Methodist Church on May 8 at 4.pm. Memorials may be sent to MD Anderson Cancer Center in her memory. Memorial Oaks Chapel of Brenham Texas is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.