Jeanie Walker

Born December 27, 1926 in Pittsburg, TX, Norma Jean Driggers was the daughter of William Elmer and Sarah Catherine Duggar Driggers, and sister to Ouida Driggers Price and Billy Driggers. Raised mostly in Kilgore - except for a few years in Houston during World War II where she attended high school - Jeanie began dating the love of her life, Johnny Walker, when he returned from service in the Army Air Corps. The two married in 1948 and started their family, which included son Johnny Walker Jr. - also known as Butch - and daughters Vicki Walker Clayton and Jana Walker Hammond. Spending the rest of their lives in Kilgore, Jeanie and Johnny worked several businesses, including Eastex Aviation at the Gregg County Airport. During these years Jeanie joined her husband and son as a licensed pilot. Later Jeanie worked for her daughter and son-in-law keeping books for Clayton’s Mini Mart and the Back Porch restaurant. Jeanie’s proudest accomplishments were her three children and her grandchildren. She was affectionately known by all as Mimi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her children and spouses, Johnny, Jr. (Cyndi) of Henderson, Vicki Clayton (Jackie) of Lake Cherokee, and Jana Hammond (Jo-El) of Longview; grandchildren Jonathan Walker (Erin) of Tyler, Jared Walker of Henderson, Lauren Baker (Brad) of Tyler; Todd Clayton (Robin) of Kilgore, Sami Etheredge (Keith) of Longview, Lindsey Hammontree (Josh) of Kilgore and Lacey Lawrence of Kilgore; great grandchildren, John Caleb, Caroline and Jason Walker of Tyler, Lilly and London Baker of Tyler, Rylee Jean and Lincoln Clayton of Kilgore, Elllee and Easton Etheredge of Longview, Henlee Hammontree of Kilgore, Remi, Amelia and Max Ramirez of Kilgore, and Adrian, Keanu and Kamryn Torres of Kilgore. Jeanie also leaves sister-in-law Kaye Driggers of Longview and several nieces and nephews. The family extends special thanks to loving caregiver Kim Mullins and granddaughter Lindsey for the excellent care given to Mimi in her last days.
The family would be honored for memorials to be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.