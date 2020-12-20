Jeanne Gage Slansky
LONGVIEW — Jeanne Gage Slansky, 99, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 10, 2020 from natural causes.
Jeanne was born on November 11, 1921 in Diamond, Missouri to Elmer and Bessie Gage. She grew up in the Mid-West where she met and married Louis Slansky. Jeanne and Louis lived initially in Webb City, Missouri, moved to Destrehan, Louisiana and ultimately to Longview, Texas in 1966 with their sons, Greg and Tom.
In Longview, Jeanne quickly became established in high-end women’s clothing. She was a long-term employee at Nash’s and Martin’s and was the original personal shopper for many of Longview’s well-dressed ladies. She loved helping people with their clothing needs. Her advice was highly sought after.
Jeanne was a long-standing member of First Christian Church of Longview where she regularly attended services. Jeanne loved gardening, birds and Autumn. A highlight of her later years was a family tour of New England to view the Fall foliage.
Jeanne spent her last years at Heartis in Longview. Many thanks to Debbie Westbrook and the Heartis staff for their exemplary care. Especial thanks to HeartsWay Hospice for providing companionship and insuring Jeanne’s last days were comfortable.
Jeanne will be interned in Kansas with her husband, Louis. Jeanne is survived by her elder son, Greg.
There will be no local service. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Jeanne’s name to First Christian Church of Longview, 720 N. 6th Street, Longview, TX 75601.
