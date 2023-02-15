Jeannette Ruth Dunn
LONGVIEW — Jeannette Ruth (Moon) Dunn passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2023, in Longview Texas. Jeannette was born on June 12, 1932, in Wills Point, Texas to Isaac Newton (Ike) Moon and Ada Louise “Pete” Moon.
Jeannette lived in the Humble Oil Camp in Hawkins, Texas and graduated from Hawkins High School in 1949. She was on the cheer squad and the choir and developed lifelong friends who talked and met together long after high school.
She worked as a medical assistant at the hospital in Big Sandy Texas before meeting her future husband Whitey Dunn and beginning her family.
One of her most beloved jobs was babysitting. She was dedicated to the nursery at Greggton United Methodist Church for 11 years. She was well known for her oil painting, crochet, quilting, knitting and her love of old movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ike and Pete Moon, and her husband of 43 years, Frank (Whitey) Dunn.
Left to cherish her memory is her half-brother Dwayne Moon and wife Debbie and her half-sister Carla Moon; her daughters Jenna Hargrave and husband John, Karen Acree and her husband Ronnie; granddaughter Jaclyn Watson and grandson John (Macy) Hargrave and wife Manuela; granddaughters Lauren Acree and Jessica Acree. She is survived by great grand grandchildren, Mason and Austin Procell, Anna Luiza and Marina Hargrave. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Heartsway Hospice for their care and Elite Private Care for providing 5 years of sitter services.
Visitation will be held at 9 am on Friday, February 17, 2023, Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, Texas with funeral services to follow at 10 am. Interment will be at Lakeview Memory Park Cemetery 5000 W. Harrison Rd. Longview, Texas 75604 following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Greggton United Methodist Church.
1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview Texas 75604.
