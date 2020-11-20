Jeannine Marion LaBounta Graham

Jeannine is survived by five daughters, Joan Therese Mims, Julie Ann Roberts and spouse, Murray Roberts, Sherry Lynn Graham, Terry Jeannine Graham Parks, and Tracy Lea Graham. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Madison Ann Parks, Jenna Clare Parks, Willie Joe Parks, III, Andrew Wade Parks, Avery Lea Parks, and Eliza Ann Parks.
Raising six children was a full-time job, but Jeannine also worked tirelessly in early childhood education. As an adult who was already rearing six of her own, Jeannine had a desire to return to school. She earned her Associate’s Degree in early childhood development from Kilgore College, and dedicated much of her life to the welfare of children from low income families. As a teacher for six years, and subsequent Executive Director for eight years, of The Gregg County Early Childhood Development Centers, Inc., Graham fought for subsidized childcare for working mothers in school or job training. Her aim was to break the cycle of poverty by giving mothers the skills they needed to support themselves, and by preparing their children for school. Graham believed building a foundation in early childhood, of self-esteem and social skills, could make a difference in success and failure in a child’s life.
Jeannine knew parenting was a tough job, and must be learned. Crucial to her mission for the children, was her relentless work at raising funding to pay for training and education for child care workers at her centers. Her belief: “These are our children. Any species takes care of its own young. Let’s take care of ours.”
Ms. Graham went on to work as a Child Development Specialist at the Texas Department of Human Services in Tyler, and subsequently, served as Director of Tyler Day Nursery.
Jeannine was featured in Van Craddock’s East Texas Heroes in 1992, and Longview News Journal‘s ‘People in Our Community Who Make a Difference’. She volunteered for Longview Community Ministries, Meals on Wheels, the Stew Pot, and the Food Box.
While her daughters and grandchildren remember Jeannine for a life of contribution, they also celebrate many other aspects of who she was: A green thumb. An amazing cook. Her sense of humor. Her love of cats. Her kindness to everyone. Her joy of nature. Her passion for reading and books! Listening to country music with her sister, Mary. Her sharing of memories of her brothers Jack and Jerry. Visits from her mother Aurelia. Her integral involvement in politics.
Jeannine was so many wonderful things; there is no one way to sum up such a life well lived and loved. If there was, it would be found written on a card addressed to her, from a parent at her childcare center, once upon a time: “ I don’t forget people who care about my child, but not just mine. I’ve seen you with the other parents’ kids and you’ve been wonderful. So I won’t say goodbye, but just remember us. I hope the Lord keeps his eyes on you and takes care of you and your family.”
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 21, at 11:00 a.m., outside, at First United Methodist Church in Longview, Texas, in Jeannine’s honor. Close friends, family and any community members who were touched by Jeannine’s work, are invited to attend.
