Jearleen “Jeri” Ferguson
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Jearleen “Jeri” Ferguson, will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, October 22, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Jearleen was born on May 28, 1936 in Rodessa, Louisiana and died on October 17, 2021 in Marshall, Texas. A full obituary will be available online at once it is received from the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.