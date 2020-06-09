Jeff David Modisette

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Josie Stith of Longview; his father, Joe Modisette and wife, Connie of Kilgore; brothers, Rhett Modisette of Longview; Randon Modisette and wife, Emily of Bossier City, Louisiana; stepsister, Brook Hamrick of Longview; stepbrothers, Mark Stith and wife, Charity of Longview, Eric Stith and wife, Jackie of Longview; stepsister, Kim Stith of Longview; uncle, Floyd Rumbaugh and wife, Diana of Longview; cousin, Casey Nix of Kilgore; niece, Layla Modisette of Longview; and his fiance, Rachelle Espindola and her daughter, Avery Espindola of Frisco, Texas.
Those preceding him in death are stepfather, Ernie Stith; brother, Joe Modisette, Jr.; and uncle, Tommy Modisette.
Jeff was an incredibly loving son, brother, nephew, friend, uncle and a great father figure to Avery. He took great pride in everything he did and was a highly respected Project Manager for Plains Pipeline. He always went the extra mile for his career, family and many, many friends. To know Jeff was to love him. His personality and infectious smile could light up any room he entered. The party always started when Jeff arrived. He was greatly loved and is sorely missed.
In Frisco, Texas, Jeff, Rachelle and Avery attended St. Andrew United Methodist Church of Plano and were active in many area functions. Jeff loved being surrounded by family and friends whenever possible and sharing story after story of all their adventures. Coming home to a hot home cooked meal prepared by Rachelle after a long work week away from home was bliss. They loved date nights at Capital Grill and weekends at Lake Cherokee. He loved watching football with Avery and watching Sunday afternoon Golf with his precious mom. He loved going to the annual Dallas car show with his dad and brothers. And, he loved guy trips, the deer lease and an occasional fishing trip. Politics was one of his favorite topics and he would engage anyone who would listen.
Jeff was truly “Larger than Life!”
The family will have a private graveside service, but a “Celebration of Life” event will be held for all family and friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the following location from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at TWIN OAKS LAKE CHEROKEE, 11245 TX-149 LONGVIEW, TEXAS 75603.
