Jeffery Thorpe
LONGVIEW — Jeffery Jonathan Thorpe was born on June 24th , 1945, in Chicago, Illinois by Raymond and Fern Thorpe. He passed away peacefully on December 2 nd , 2022 surrounded by his family.
Jeff was the life of the party and lit up every room with his great big smile, contagious laugh, and hilarious stories. He had a generous spirit and he could make fast friends with anybody.
His strong work ethic was undeniable, working his way up as an usher at Comiskey Park to a COO for multiple large corporations including Time Life and National Geographic. His career allowed him to live all over the country and travel to many parts of the world. Jeff eventually retired in Longview, Texas.
Jeff was an avid reader of history (one of his two Majors). He loved trains and they were his preferred mode of transportation when possible. He was passionate about helping people, was an active volunteer with AMBUCS, had a love/hate relationship cheering for the Chicago Bears, an avid rollercoaster fan which he passed down to his children, but what brought Jeff the greatest joy was being surrounded by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pearl Thorpe; children, Richard and Mackenzie Thorpe, Mark and Debbie Fleming; grandchildren, Ben and Sarah Fleming, and Ethan Thorpe. Jeff is proceeded by his sister Carol, and brothers Don and Dick. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Memorial services are to be determined. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Jeff Thorpe, please send to PayPal - @longviewambucs or Longview AMBUCS, P.O. Box 3092 Longview, TX 75605.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
