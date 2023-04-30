Jeffrey Brown
HALLSVILLE — Jeffrey Brown, 67, our beloved father, father-in-law, and brother passed away on March 27, 2023. Jeff, as he was fondly called by his loved ones, touched the lives of many in his community. Jeff was married to the love of his life, Sandy, until her passing on April 20th 2022. He is survived by their son Eric Brown, Eric’s wife, Brittney Brown, and their children Byron, Darrow, and Elliot. Jeff loved his family deeply, and his grandkids brought him immense joy and pride.
Jeff co-owned the Harley Shop in Longview, Texas, where he shared his passion for motorcycles with others. He had an infectious love for all things Harley-Davidson, and he enjoyed working with his customers to help them find their perfect ride. Jeff was also an active member of the local biker community, and he participated in numerous rides and events. More recently, Jeff enjoyed driving the grandkids on the boat and fishing with them on the boat dock.
Jeff will always be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his kind heart, and his willingness to help anyone in need. He had a contagious laugh and a quick wit that could brighten anyone’s day. Jeff was a loyal friend to many, and his absence will be deeply felt by those who knew him.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at the Jacobson’s house on May 13th at 1471 Willow Rd in Hallsville at 3pm, where family and friends can gather to share their memories and pay their respects. Jeff’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and community, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched.
Rest in peace, Jeff, and thank you for the memories.
