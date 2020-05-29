Jeffrey Dale Davis

Jeff is survived by his mother, Patsy Davis of White Oak; wife of 27 years, Mischelle; four sons, Bobby, Joseph, Jeffrey, Jonathan; four daughter-in-laws; three grandchildren; and one sibling, Tracey Davis of White Oak and his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clayton Davis, and Ida Lou and Aubrey Davis, all of East Mountain, as well as Ruth Green and Hubert Green of Pine Tree.
Jeff was born on March 1, 1963, in Longview, Texas to Clayton and Patsy Davis. He graduated from Longview High School in 1981. After High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served from 1983 to 1987. While stationed at Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, Hawaii, he served as a Military Police Officer. He married Mischelle in 1992 and the couple raised four boys into strong men. Jeff endeavored to teach his sons a strong work ethic, leadership, and respect for others. His children remember him as a loving father who encouraged them to be strong and compassionate men.
Over his 33 years of work at East Texas Truck Equipment, Jeff, alongside his brother Tracey, worked diligently to continue the legacy that his mother, father, Uncle Hubert and Ruth Green began in 1976. He was a benevolent individual who loved hunting, guns, and fast cars. He was passionate about giving back his hometown and helping those need. He was also fervently devoted to his work and family.
A funeral is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30th, at Rader Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Gilmer. Due to limited space, the family ask that funeral services be limited to close friends and family. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeff’s life at the graveside service or attend the visitation at the Rader Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29th. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Combat Warriors at www.combatwarriorsinc.com. Condolences can be sent to www.http://remembr.com/jeffrey.davis. The family would like to thank those who have reached out and for the outpouring of support in these difficult times.
