Jeffrey Lynn Skelton
LONGVIEW — Jeffrey Lynn Skelton of Longview, Texas passed away in his home on May 26, 2023. He was born on February 5, 1971, to Jerry and Gail Skelton in Texarkana, Texas.
Jeff grew up in Longview and graduated from Pine Tree High School where he was a member of the swim team. After graduation, he went to North East Texas Community College where he studied Criminal Justice and completed the Law Enforcement Certification Program. During his career, he worked as a campus policeman at Texarkana College and with the DeKab Police Department. Jeff enjoyed photography, riding dirt bikes, and watching old movies.
He has survived by his mother, Gail Skelton; his sister, Susan Skelton Jones; and niece, Mia Jones. His aunt, Jettie Skelton; two first cousins, Vicki Blewett and husband, Charlie; Bobby Walker and husband, Jeff; as well as numerous second, third, and fourth cousins. He is preceded by his father, Jerry Skelton; his grandparents, Ola and Garland Thacker Lee and Nell Skelton; and Uncle Robert Skelton. Family would like to thank East Texas Funeral Home.
2 Corinthians 5:8 “We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and home with the Lord.”
