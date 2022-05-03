Jeffrey Martin Reid
Jeffrey Martin Reid
HUGHES SPRINGS — Jeffrey Martin Reid, 43, went to his heavenly home on April 21, 2022. He was a graduate of Hughes Springs High School. Jeffrey was a cheerful person that seldom met a stranger. He had a big love for fishing and sports. He could sure tell some tales, He especially loved the UT Longhorns & Texas Rangers.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Robert & Corene Reid, Jim Bob Wilkes, and Denny & Joan Holcomb.
Jeffrey was born on May 13, 1978 to Jimmy & Janice Reid. He leaves behind his parents, older brother Jason and wife, Jaimie. Nephew’s and nieces Samuel Dyer, Janie, Justice, Jace, and Julee Reid. Uncles and aunts Ennice and Christine Williams Dee and Teresa Mills and lots of cousins.
HE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED!! Memorial Service on May 5, 2022 at 6:30pm South Union Missionary Baptist Church Daingerfield, TX

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.