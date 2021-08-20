Jen Hayden Brennion
LONGVIEW — Jen Hayden Brennion born August 14, 1925 in Smackover, Arkansas to parents, J B and Viola Hayden. Age 95 years and 364 days. Moved to Longview in 1931. Was a member of the Longview High School Class of 1942. Studied at Baylor and completed her degree at Stephen F Austin. She was an elementary teacher for Longview ISD, at various schools, for many years. She is survived by son Bryan, daughter-in-law Priscilla, daughter Martha Brennion-Nease, grandchildren Kim Brennion Ward and her husband Mike Ward, Kelly Brennion, Henry Nease and his wife Katie, and Karlye Brennion, and step grandsons Scott and Chris Nease. greatgrand children Olivia Ward, Jacob Ward, Jauquin Resurreccion, and Hayden Resurreccion.
Preceded by her parents, J B and Viola Hayden, husband H A “Dutch” Brennion, grandson Justin Nease, granddaughter Baby Girl Nease and son-in-law Allan Nease.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Jen Hayden Brennion at Rader Funeral Home in Longview Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10am. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.

