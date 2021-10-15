Jennifer Bouillion Gentle
LONGVIEW — Joan Bouillion Gentle of Longview was born on September 20th, 1953 in Beaumont, Texas and she passed away on October 10th, 2021 of Covid-19 in Longview, Texas.
She survived by her daughter Jennifer and grandpuppy Emery, sisters Susan Old and Cindy Edgerton.
She will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial in her name can be donated to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
