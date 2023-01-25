Jennifer Breedlove Scott
LONGVIEW — Jennifer Breedlove Scott passed away on December 28, 2022 while visiting her daughter and family in Littleton, Colorado. She was born on September 1, 1950 in Tyler, Texas, and her family moved to Houston in 1951 to open Breedlove Nurseries.
After graduating from Westbury High School in Houston, Jennifer attended the University of Texas in Austin where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She married John Owen Scott and moved to Victoria, TX. Jennifer later went on to receive her Master of Arts degree and her Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.
After moving to Victoria, TX, Jennifer was dedicated to community service and raising her daughter, Sarah Scott Sicotte. Jennifer served as President of the Junior League of Victoria, President of the Symphony Orchestra of Victoria, along with membership and leadership positions in philanthropic organizations in Victoria.
After receiving her PhD, Jennifer moved to Longview, TX where she was the Assistant Superintendent for Administrative & Pupil Services for Longview Independent School District. Following retirement, Jennifer continued in her involvement with the non-profit organizations and boards in Longview. Among Jennifer’s passions were art, history, gardening, travel, and most of all spending time with her two grandchildren, Cecilia and Benjamin in Denver, Colorado.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents Jesse Breedlove, Jr and Virginia Hardee Breedlove; her ex-husband, John Owen Scott; siblings Cathy Jill VanderHee, Jesse Davis Breedlove III and wife LaDonna; and nephew Andrew Breedlove.
She is survived by her daughter Sarah Scott Sicotte and grandchildren Cecilia Jane Sicotte, Benjamin Roger Sicotte, and step-grandson Tyler Cecil Sicotte of Littleton, CO; her sister Judith (Judy) Jackson of Galveston, and brother Jefferson (Jeff) Breedlove of Kingsland, TX; Goddaughter and niece Amy Garcia, husband Michael and son David; niece Kimberly and wife Vicki; nephew Clay, wife Lauri, and daughter Karen; and nephew Brian Breedlove.
Jennifer is also survived by uncle Richard (Brooks) Hardee of Flint, TX and Aunt Rita Lynne Breedlove of Lindale, TX as well as numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation services will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5-7 pm at Rader funeral home in Longview, TX. The funeral services will be at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, January 28th at 10 am. Burial will immediately follow at the Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler, Texas.
