Jennifer “Jenny” Lea McKinney
HUGHES SPRINGS — Jennifer Lea Posey McKinney was born on August 10th, 1961 to Buddie and Shirley Posey in Houston, TX. She died peacefully in her home on Sunday, January 17th, 2021 after a ten year battle with breast cancer. Jenny’s battle with cancer was marked by her devotion to the Lord, His word, and His church. She spent the last several days of her life surrounded by friends and family who she loved very much.
Jenny was raised in Channelview, TX along with her three sisters. Jenny sang in the choir, was a Channelette and graduated third in her class. Buddie and Shirley filled their home with love and laughter, and the four Shirley girls lived a very full and wonderful childhood together full of music, horses, dancing, water skiing, camping, and family road trips. Jenny, her parents, and her sisters were faithful attendees of Old River Terrace United Methodist Church. She came to know Jesus as Savior at age 11, and her mother and the church were instrumental in her growth as a young Christian. Jenny attended San Jacinto College after graduating from high school; she had a part time job at CornDog 7, where she met Stephen McKinney. They were married on January 24th, 1981 at Old River Terrace United Methodist Church.
Steve and Jenny lived and raised their family in Hughes Springs, TX. It was Jenny’s greatest joy to be a wife and mother. Despite multiple miscarriages, God gave her and Steve three beautiful children - Chris, Cara, and Clay. Jenny loved her Hughes Springs community and was very involved at First Baptist Hughes Springs and taught multiple Sunday School groups and TeamKids. She was a part of the church choir for many years and loved to sing praises to her God, both at church and at home. It was very important to her that she and her family were involved in church together. She worked diligently to stay in touch with all her extended family and keep up with their wants, needs and happenings. After her children left her home, she invested much of her time in Jenny’s Hope. Jenny’s Hope was a ministry that was named in her honor and gave her great joy and a new opportunity to meet new people and serve their needs in the name of Jesus.
Jenny was a “knower”. Her quick mind kept up with details that served her in her work and personal life. Those around her came to depend upon her knowing. Combined with her loving servant heart, her joy and contagious laugh, her commitment to seek the best in others and to speak truth, Jen was a powerful force that God used to bless those with whom she connected.
Jenny was diagnosed with breast cancer on December 16th, 2010. Throughout her battle with cancer, she was never afraid of the fight. She always believed that her fight with cancer was a way to show others how to live a life of faith. God was her strength and comfort during the battle, and she wanted others to know that. Despite her cancer diagnosis, Jenny lived a very full life for the last 10 years. All three of her children are married, and she was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren. Becoming “JenJen” was an added joy to her life, a joy that she at times was not sure she would receive. She spent many days traveling, laughing and making memories with her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, and extended family.
Jenny’s battle with cancer ended on January 17th. Even to the end of her life, Jenny’s prayer was that throughout this trial her God would be glorified. She proclaimed the name of Jesus and spent time praying and singing with her family. It was most evident to her and her family that the peace and strength of God was with them. She and her family understood that when she left this earth, she would see the face of Jesus and be healed. Her family rejoices in her healing, and the promise that they one day too will be reunited with her and her Savior.
Jenny is survived by her loving husband Stephen McKinney; son, Chris McKinney (Keisha) of DeQueen, Arkansas and their son Joshua; daughter, Cara Carrington (Kevin) of Lowell, Arkansas and their children Molly and Sophie; son, Clay McKinney (Emily) of Conway, Arkansas; sister, Deborah Posey of Houston, TX; sister, Kathryn Posey and her daughter Gracie (Ian) of Channelview, TX; sister, Malinda Zamarripa (Robert) of Pittsburg, TX and their children Faith, Hope, and Matthew; mother-in-law, Betty McKinney of Hughes Springs, TX; sister-in-law Brenda Sellers (Greg) of League City, TX and their children Brent (Katie) and Sean (Lacey); sister-in-law Elizabeth Meyer (Danny) of New Boston, TX and their son Luke; brother-in-law Greg McKinney (Mary) of Hughes Springs, TX and their children Jarrod (Brittany), Ryan (Mariah), and Chad (Katelyn); brother-in-law Jeff McKinney (Janie) of Hughes Springs, TX and their children Kurt (Ashley), Julie (Casey), and Blake (Alisha); and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Buddie Posey; mother, Shirley Posey; father-in-law, L Ray McKinney; and brother-in-law, Mike Wellborn.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Bro. Joseph Adams and Bro. Daniel Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Mrs. McKinney will lie in state from 12:00 noon until service time Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society: https://donate3.cancer.org/ or Cypress Basin Hospice: https://cbhospice.org/get-involved/donate/.
