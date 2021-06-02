Jennifer Marie Brown
MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Doctor Jennifer Marie Brown was born on March 30, 1977 in Longview, Texas.
She passed away on May 19, 2021 at her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 44 years of age.
She is survived by her father, Ken Brown and step-mother Linda Brown of Lake Cherokee, Texas and mother, Mary Stuart of Longview, Texas, and step-father Richard Stuart Jr. (Melissa) of San Antonio, Texas. Also survived by her brother Richard Stuart III (Lindsey) of Spring, Texas, Aaron Porter of Longview, and sisters Angela DeBusk of Dallas, Texas and Marsha Fuller of Gladewater, Texas. Also special uncle Robert “Ed” Brown of Longview, and Aunts Sarah Maldonado of Lansing, Michigan, Carolyn Stuart of London, UK, Linda & Gary Miller of Tool, Texas, Nancy Cotto of St Petersburg, Florida and cousins Daniel Brodsky of Bristol, UK, Michael Brodsky of London, UK, Doug Nardi of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Faith Cotto of Nashville, Tennessee and niece Lily Stuart of Spring, Texas.
Jennifer graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1995 and was a varsity swimmer and accomplished pianist, having competed in the 1995 Van Cliburn competition at Kilgore College. She went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude and Pre-Med with a degree in Cellular & Molecular biology from Texas Tech in Lubbock before obtaining her medical degree at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Medical School.
After her internships in Chicago at Loyola and in Minneapolis at the University of Minnesota, Jen entered Family Practice and settled down in Minneapolis where she enjoyed riding her bike, continuing to practice piano, playing with her cats Sydney & Lucy, and helping out in her community. During her internship at the University of Minnesota, Jennifer and a co-intern established a methadone clinic. She also served as a volunteer physician in Haiti after the disastrous earthquake of 2010.
Jen loved Lake Cherokee and swimming, skiing, and riding jet skis. It was her “Happy Place.” As she got older, she preferred the change of seasons in Minnesota to the heat and humidity of East Texas.
Jennifer loved to travel and experience different cultures, and backpacked extensively through Europe, Southeast Asia, and Central & South America. She enjoyed camping, and when told that bears can run faster than humans once replied, “that’s ok-I only have to run faster than my companions.”
Jen is and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, co-workers, and patients.
The family thanks all those who have reached out to us. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental illness.)
A special thank you to Nicole Coppage, Jeremy King, and Aaron Fenton.
