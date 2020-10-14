Jerald Damon Cooke

Jerry’s family moved to Dallas, TX in 1966 when his father was transferred with Ford Motor Co. He graduated from RL Turner High School in 1970. In 1975, he was ordained and began his ministry in South Texas where he was Founder, President, and Senior Pastor of the Word of God Church in Brownsville, TX and then Harlingen, TX. Once the growing memberships were established, he began his missionary work in Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Paris, France where he resided for a few years. He had also conducted missionary work in Mexico, Honduras, and Haiti.
The word of God Church, now known as Grace Point Fellowship, is still prospering and growing in the work of the Lord. The Church has expanded on the original grounds to include Destiny Leadership Christian Academy.
Jerry relocated to East Texas and lived in Lindale, TX where he worked as a carpenter and Pastored Church in the Wind, an outreach ministry to the biker community.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 18 years, Brenda Shaw Cooke. They moved to Nacogdoches, TX in 2007. He is also survived by nephews, Jared Freeman Terrell and wife Anita Rush and great niece Vivi Rush; Damon Paul Terrell and fiancée Robbye Johnson and great nephew Sennett Paul Terrell, all of Lindale, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Damon Cooke and Rosia Willoughby Cooke; and sister, Deborah Cooke Terrell.
Known by his friends as “Cookie”, he was loved by all and will be missed by many - a gentle giant of a man with a quiet spirit, great sense of humor, and a kind, encouraging word for everyone he met. Most of all, he had a tremendous love of our Lord. He walked in peace, always listening more than speaking, and when he did, gave comfort to others.
He touched many lives as he rode his motorcycle across the States, along with his brothers, whom he loved until his last breath. He still dreamed every night of “being in the wind”.
Ride on my love with the wind to your back and God’s shining face before you to greet you with “well done my good and faithful servant”.
A private family celebration of life will be held in Lindale, TX at a future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches.
