Jerdy Wolverton
KILGORE — “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4: 7-8
James Jordan Wolverton, Jr.-better known as Jerdy to most-went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2022 after a battle with Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Kilgore on Monday June 27,2022 at 11:00 with Rev. Glenn Young officiating. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon June 26 from 4-6.
Jerdy was born on October 22, 1939 in Port Arthur, TX to Jerdy Sr. and Sue Potts Wolverton. They later moved to Lake Charles, LA where he graduated from LaGrange High School in 1957 and McNeese University in 1966. He also earned a Master in Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1970. Jerdy served at several churches in Louisiana and Texas where he worked as Music Minister as well as Minister of Education.
He met the love of his life, his wife Linda, in Lake Charles and they were married in 1959. Three daughters and a few moves later, they arrived in Kilgore in 1975 where Jerdy was on the FBC staff as Minister of Education. As God opened other doors in his life, Jerdy began a career in Law Enforcement with the Kilgore Police Department where he worked in several capacities for 19 years including Chaplain, Detective and Crime Prevention Officer. When he “retired” in 2000, he was appointed Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 in Rusk County. In 2017, the Texas Justice Court Judges Association awarded him the honor of Judge of the Year. He retired in 2018 after 18 years of service.
Jerdy was an avid football fan. He rarely missed a Kilgore Bulldog game, until his favorite football players---his grandsons---all began playing. He was always more than happy to talk about their accomplishments!
He was an active member of FBC Kilgore where he was an active Deacon, served on several committees and was involved in the Music Ministry and loved singing in the choir. He was also a past member of Kiwanas.
Jerdy was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda; His three daughters and their husbands Kathy (Jeff) Harborth of Gilmer; Sharon (Jim) AuBuchon of McKinney; Tricia (Gary) Burton of Pittsburg. Also five grandsons who loved their Papa J, Shea (Emilee) Harborth of Gilmer; Jared Harborth of Allen; Brian (Toni) AuBuchon of Carrollton; Kyle (Isabelle) AuBuchon of Richardson; Lane (Molli) Burton of Mt Pleasant; four great-grandchildren Barrett and Allie Jo Harborth of Gilmer; Julianne AuBuchon of Richardson; and Reese Burton of Mt Pleasant. In addition, his brother Steve (Gloria) Wolverton of Humble and sister Ann (Hal) Heaton of Youngsville; sister/ brother-in-law Peggy (Edgar) McStay of Lake Charles; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Family would like to thank the staff of Arbor Grace and Heart To Heart Hospice for the loving kindness they showed, not only to him, but to the entire family during his stay. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Music Ministry or Building Fund at FBC Kilgore.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Document: Man arrested in 2021 Longview homicide is member of gang TYB
- Coffee shops planning multiple locations in Longview
- Methvin returns to Spring Hill as head baseball coach
- Owner of Rico's Kitchen and Cantina in Longview considers future
- Longview man pleads guilty to 2017 shooting death
- Longview man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend
- U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship headed back to Longview
- Downs takes administrative role at Carthage
- Round 2 of The Zone photo shoots draws 28 teams, nearly 300 players
- Lobos ranked No. 1 in 5A DI preseason poll
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.