Mr. Jerel Ernest Worthington was born July 13, 1949 in Henderson, Texas. He passed this life November 20, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. Jerel was one of two children born to the marriage of Wendell Hugh and Dorothy Shockey Worthington. He was raised and schooled in Carthage graduating with the class of 1967. He attended Panola College and graduated Texas A&M University with a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1971. Jerel married Pamela Jane Johnston June 7, 1969 and together they raised two daughters in a loving home before she preceded him in death in 2007. Mr. Worthington’s father began Worthington Plumbing and Air Conditioning in 1962, then later Jerel became owner operator. Jerel married Tina Renee Cox May 5, 2008 and they celebrated 11 years of happiness together. Jerel was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. He was an avid newspaper man and loved to study the daily newspaper from start to finish. He is also preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Worthington is survived by his devoted wife, Tina Worthington of Carthage, daughters, Shelley Florence and husband Matt of Waxahachie, Wendy Herbst and husband Tim of Wylie; sister, Donna Harvey and husband Keith Copeland of Anderson; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Kim Smith of Carthage; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Dylan, Ella ,and Chloe; step grandson, Kane Ainsworth; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Clint Lawhorn, Dan Cole, John Ramsey, Tracy Acker, Craig Milam, and Johnny Williams; honorary pallbearers will be Harold Allred, Wayne Collingsworth, Gary Claxton, Jim Payne, Warren Biggs, Carl Smith, and Kane Ainsworth. The family suggests memorials to the Rehobeth U.M.C. or Rehobeth Cemetery Assoc. An online guestbook can be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com.
