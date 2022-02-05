Jeremy R. Overby
DIANA — A Life Celebration for Jeremy R. Overby will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:00p.m. at Orville Ray’s located at 1970 US Highway 259 S, Diana, Texas. Family, friends and others whose lives Jeremy touched are invited to attend. Jeremy was born June 29, 1989, in Ardmore, Oklahoma and died February 1, 2022. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
