Jerome ‘Jerry’ A. Parsons
LONGVIEW — Jerry Parsons was born on April 3, 1951 in Susanville, CA and passed away on October 21, 2022. Jerry is survived by his wife, Cindy, of Longview, TX; son, Paul Gibney and his wife, Andrea, and granddaughter, Margaret all of Sacramento, CA; son, Zach Wyman of Willow Creek, CA; sister, Carol Parsons of Sacramento, CA.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He later worked as a mechanic for Clark Lift and as a horticulturist with Woodrow. Jerry also worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired from there in the ‘90’s. In 1984 Jerry came to believe in the Lord and was baptized. His faith remained strong until his passing. Jerry was an avid outdoors-man and enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and camping.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at the Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Rd. in Longview, TX.
