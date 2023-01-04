Jerry Allen Jouett
LONGVIEW — Jerry Allen Jouett, 82, died on December 15, 2022 in Longview Texas. Jerry was born on March 7, 1940 to Francis Marion Jouett and Myrtle Corbett Jouett in Shreveport, where he graduated from Byrd High School and Centenary College of Louisiana on a full tennis scholarship and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army and had six months active duty and six years as a reservist. He married his wife of 59 years, Jerre Rainwater Jouett, and together they lived in Kilgore and Marshall where he was business manager for Sherman Williams Paint Company, and then worked at Almand’s Furniture in Tyler and Longview. During that time, he took classes at the Chicago Institute of Interior Design and was certified by the American Society of Interior Design. He later worked as a realtor with Caldwell Banker, Lenhart Properties, and he also had an in home monogramming business, the Finishing Touch.
Jerry was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served on various committees, as an usher and where he sang in the choir. He was also a volunteer at Good Shepherd.
While in High School, Jerry was a summer exchange student in Finland, and the Jouett family later hosted an exchange student from Finland, Tapio Sirola.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Frances Jouett Allen. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jerre, sons Jeff Jouett (Tracy) of Houston, and Jason Jouett (Ann Catherine) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, grandchildren, Jack, Carter, Walker, Corbett, and Caroline Jouett, and Alison, Naomi, and Reina Watanabe, sister Lyn Jouett Woods, brother-in-law Millard Allen, sister-in-law Ann (Morriss) Henry, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Longview at 1:00 pm with a visitation to follow. The service will be live-streamed at longviewfumc.org. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First United. Methodist Church of Longview or Centenary College of Louisiana, 2911 Centenary Blvd. Shreveport, LA 71104.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.