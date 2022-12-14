Jerry B. Graves
LONGVIEW — Jerry Bertran Graves, age 91, of Longview passed away December 11, 2022. He was born January 7, 1931, in Malvern, Arkansas.
Jerry received his pharmacist license in 1950 graduating from Pharmacy school at the age of 19. He was a pharmacist for over 50 years.
Jerry loved fishing at Lone Star Lake, traveling with his wife, Alvina. Their last trip was a cruise to Alaska. He enjoyed his 5-acre Christmas tree farm along with cows, chickens, and his garden. He could grow anything.
Jerry sang for 25 years at area nursing homes-he never missed a chance to sing. He also enjoyed sports with all the grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory is loving wife of 72 years Alvina Graves, 3 daughters: Linda Cooper and her husband Lloyd of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Kathy Cochran and her husband Connie of Georgetown, Texas, and Connie Young and her husband Byron of The Colony, Texas. 5 grandkids: Andy Smith and his wife Mary of Burleson, Texas, Paul Cochran and his wife Helen of Katy, Texas, Krissy Malone and her husband Paul of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Amber Slivick and her husband Jon of Temecula, California, and Patrick Cochran and his wife Kayla of Longview, TX, and 9 great-grandchildren Mason, Madison, Makena, Korbin, Kasey, Katherine, Cameron, Cooper and Maverick.
Funeral services will be 2 PM, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Summerfield United Methodist Church, Longview with visitation starting at 1pm until service time. Interment will follow at Summerfield Cemetery.
Thank you to “Special Friends” from Summerfield Methodist, Parkview, Havencare, and Hospice for their prayers and support of our family-God Bless You All!
