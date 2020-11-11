Jerry Boyd Zahn, Sr.

Jerry was born on November 14, 1930 in Rita Santa, Texas to the late Henry Joe Zahn, Sr. and Ella Vera Stasney. Mr. Zahn served in the US Army in the Korean War with the rank of Sergeant 1st Class and was honorably discharged in February, 1954. He was a member of McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Jerry worked for Mobil Oil Corp. for 22 years until his retirement in 1989 as a measurement technician. He is a past member of the 20-30 Club, Jr. Chamber of Commerce and the Lion’s club and he faithfully served as a scoutmaster, and a little league manager all in Falfurrias, Texas. After moving to Liberty City in 1972 he was a member of the Lion’s club and was very active in church and served as a cook for the men’s breakfast missions at St. Lukes UMC and McCary’s Chapel UMC for many years. He loved to fish and after retirement Jerry and his wife loved to travel in their RV and saw a lot of the USA.
Mr. Zahn preceded in death his wife of 66 years, Mary Nell Zahn; brothers, Henry Zahn, Floyd Zahn and Bill Zahn.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Julia Zahn DeFreece of Liberty City; sons, J.B. Zahn and wife Sherrie of Trinity, Florida and James Scott Zahn and wife Donna of Tatum; grandchildren, Kimberly Kitchens of Papua, New Guinea, Janell DeFreece Dunaway of Kilgore, Amanda Zahn of Nacogdoches, Scotty Zahn of Tatum, Tell DeFreece of Shreveport, Louisiana, Michelle Busby of Meridian, Mississippi and Jonathan Culpepper of Trinity, Florida and numerous other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
