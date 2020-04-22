Jerry Dan Shive

Jerry was born in Plainview, Texas, on October 29, 1945 and grew up in Hart, Texas.
He was the second child of seven born to Eldon and Ruth Shive. He learned to milk a cow when he was only four and helped his father to irrigate and farm sections, not acres, of land.
When he was twelve, he installed a new roof on the family home.
He started school when he was four and graduated in 1963 when he was only sixteen.
He earned his state licensing and certifications in Mortuary Sciences and Embalming, and, later, he earned his Bachelor of Arts and Sciences Degree from West Texas State University. All this he achieved while working full time and providing for his family. He worked for over twenty years as a district and regional manager for SCI International.
He was a Mason, a Shriner, and a member of Lion’s Club and Duck’s Unlimited until his health limited his activities.
Jerry met his wife, Beth, five short years ago when Beth’s daughter, Alicia, set them up on a blind. One short month later, they were married for happily ever after. Their love was magical and obvious to everyone. It just didn’t last long enough.
Jerry is preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Michelle, his father, Eldon Francis Shive, and grandparents, Edwin Gustavus and Fannie Mae (Burch) Shive and Vernon Eunice and Ola Mae (Walker) Bearden.
He is survived, and his memory is cherished by his loving wife, M. Beth (Pool) Shive, his mother, Ruth (Bearden) Gilliland, his children and grandchildren, Jill Rose (Kambrey, Kynsie, and Karson) Jennifer McCarty (Brooke and Austin), Jason Shive (Chase And Bryson), April Blackwell (Melody), Rebekah (Oliver) Porter (Brooklyn and Landon), Amy (Joaquin) Ramirez, and one great-grandchild Alli Rose. Also left to remember him are his siblings, Vivian (Carmon) Pigg, Linda (Michael) Tinsley, Pam (James) Sharp, Don (Lisa) Shive, Alan (Rose) Shive, Lyle (Diana) Shive, as well as, Beth’s children and grandchildren, Alicia (Cody) Bechtold, Michael (Stephanie) Bechtold (Kaleb, Claire, and Casey), Angela (Davin) Loveless (Caden, Connor, and Cole), and Katy (Trevor) Adams. Included are many nephews and nieces.
A memorial will be held at a later time, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jerry’s name to Shriner’s Hospiral.
