Jerry Don Hawley

Jerry played football for the Longview LOBOS and Midwestern University in San Marcus, TX. He came back to Longview and married his wife of 60 years, Ima Jean Hawley in 1960. He began his career with the Allstate Insurance Company in 1965 and retired after 35 years in 2000. As a hobby, he loved growing various Bonsai trees and beautiful Azaleas. After retirement, he began working out at the Parkway Fitness Center and the Christus Good Shepherd Healthy Institute. Later he added yoga to his fitness plan.
Mr. Hawley was a member of the Oakland Heights Baptist Church where he became a deacon in the early 70’s. He was deeply involved in the Education area of both Oakland Heights and later, Macedonia Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School and was the Sunday School Education Director and Superintendent for years. He was very creative in reaching the community for Christ by using many different high attendance campaigns such as the Olympics, football and a military theme where each teacher dressed their part in fun skits. All the while, he had you laughing and enjoying the roles being played. He was an excellent leader and encourager. He loved people and did whatever it took to bring them into a right relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife Ima Jean Hawley of Longview, two sons, Michael J. Hawley of Tyler and Wade and his wife, Amanda Hawley of Longview, one granddaughter, Sydney Hawley of Tyler, one grandson, Cross Hawley of Gladewater, one Great-grandson, Colson Hawley, a sister, Sandi Martin and her children, Lindsay, Bob, Rease and Jack Young, all of San Antonio. A sister-in-law, Diann Doyle and her children, Deanna, John, Heather, and Kylen all of Bryan/College Station. Dwayne, Lenae, Katelynn and Addilynn Beran, all of Midland. Other nephews, Danny Pierce of Shreveport and Randall Pierce of Caddo Lake.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 1600 Judson Rd., Longview, TX at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael M. Cook officiating. For the sake of safety, protective masks are suggested and social-distancing will be observed inside the Sanctuary.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Jerry’s medical teams at M.D. Anderson in Houston and Dr. Rama Koya and Texas Oncology in Longview and to his nurse, Michele, with Heart to Heart Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the American Cancer Society for the research and cure of Leukemia or to the Children’s Hospital in Dallas for the cure of childhood cancer.
