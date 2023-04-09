Jerry Don Jones, Sr.
DIANA — On March 31, 2023, Jerry Don Jones left this world to be with his heavenly father, Jesus Christ. He was born on February 22, 1941, in Diana (Morton Community), Texas, to Harold Kilgore Jones and Chloe Dean Wright Jones Smith. He attended Harleton High School and accepted Jesus as his savior at Morton Baptist Church.
On October 10, 1959, he married Carolyn Benson Jones and they were married for 63 years. He retired from Texas Eastman after 30 years and committed his time to serving the Lord and worshiping in his church. One might also catch him trotline fishing at Lake Wright Patman.
He was a lifetime member of Morton Baptist Church where he became involved with volunteering for East Texas Disaster Relief, where they helped those in need who wee recovering from disasters.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Jones; daughter, Kimberly Ann Jones Morrison; son, Jerry Don Jones, Jr., and wife, Charae of Bullard, Texas; brothers Ronnie Jones and wife, Sue of Harleton, Texas, Dennis Jones and wife, Sharon of Diana, Texas, and Jay Smith and wife, Becky of Diana, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Whitney and Kyle Mayden, Austin and Christan Morrison, Kali Chappell, Misti and Jonathan Salazar, Jake Jones and Cobe Jones; great grandchildren, whom he dearly loved, Kelsyn Pannell, Ella Mayden, Emri Mayden, Elsie Mayden, Layla Morrison, Wren Morrison, Walker Chappell, Rhett Chappell, Blake Chappell, Cohen Salazar, Myla Salazar, Brenton Salazar and Brayden Salazar.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Kilgore Jones; mother, Chloe Dean Wright Jones Smith; and a brother, Ray Smith.
Celebration services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Morton Baptist Church, with Brother Craig Evers and Brother Don Bean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morton Baptist Church Youth Ministry.
