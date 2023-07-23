Jerry Don Smith
PERALTA — Jerry Don Smith, age 76, a resident of Peralta, NM, passed away on July 1st, 2023.
Jerry was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. He served his country during the Vietnam War, and upon returning had a 30+ year career at Sandia National Laboratories. He loved the outdoors, taking the time to teach his children and grand children to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Joseph and Jearl Lee Smith.
He is survived by his wife Valerie, his children Jerry Smith II and Nicole Essenmacher, his grandchildren Cristina, Daphne, and Avery Smith, Tessa and Levi Essenmacher, his brothers Michael and Johnny Smith, his sister Carolyn Clay of Longview, TX, and dear friends Richard Hykes, and Michael Pacheco.
There will be a celebration of his life followed by fellowship and refreshments at 11AM on Saturday July 29, 2023 at the Peralta Methodist Church - 25 Wesley Rd. Peralta, NM 87042.
In lieu of flowers, our family asks donations be made to Peralta Methodist Church in his name.
Funeral arrangements were trusted to Noblin Funeral Service, Belen, 418 W. Reinken Avenue Belen, NM 87002, (505) 864-4448.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.