Mr. Fenton, a lifetime resident of Upshur County was born on August 3, 1943, to the late Elgie and Artis Hill Fenton. He passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Longview. Mr. Fenton worked as a pipe welder and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer. He was a Past Master of the Big Sandy Masonic Lodge and secretary of the Bethesda Masonic Lodge #142 A.F. & A.M. Mr. Fenton was also a member of the Sharon Shriner and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.
Mrs. Fenton is survived by his wife, Gwyn Fenton of Gilmer; son, Greg Fenton and Fiancé, Nicole of Texarkana;; siblings, Pam Fenton Bailey of Flint, John Robert Smith and wife, Danneal of Longview, LaQuitia Howe and husband Randy of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Bebe Henson and husband, Larry of Gilmer; Toye Smith and husband, Walter of Hempstead, Carolyn Pruett of Latch, Larry Smith and wife, Leslie of Tyler; and Tony Smith of Latch; three grandchildren, Holden, Keely, and Siena; special friend, Judy Murray; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Jerry Fenton to the First United Methodist Church, 105 N. Montgomery St, Gilmer, TX 75644 or Shriners Hospital, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc
