Jerry “J.D.” Winstead
LONGVIEW — Jerry Don “J.D.” Winstead, 73, passed away December 10, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born February 23, 1949, in Crosbyton, Texas, to George and Patsy Winstead. He graduated from Midland Lee High School in 1967 and went on to serve as a Sergeant in the United States Army, where he earned the prestigious Expert Infantry Badge. After his military service, he worked in the oilfield business, which brought him to Longview and he met his wife, Bonnie. He later became employed at Bobo Lumber Company until he retired after more than 30 years. J.D. and Bonnie were married for 45 years before she passed away in 2021. He is survived by their two children, Cody Winstead and wife Annie, and Jennifer Winstead; one very loved grandson, Colton Smith, future son-in-law and friend, Nico Borrego, brother Eddie Winstead, aunt Roberta Rice, aunt and uncle Ann and Max Jameson, and numerous cousins that he enjoyed spending his childhood with. J.D. is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; mother, Patsy; father, George, and his brother, Robert. Cremation services provided by East Texas Funeral Home. “Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but in thankfulness that he was.” Unknown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.