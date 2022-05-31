Jerry L. Foulk
SAEGERTOWN, PA — Jerry L. Foulk, 73, of Saegertown, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born in Meadville, June 13, 1947, the son of the late Dale and Ruth (Young) Foulk.
On December 28, 1968 Jerry married Carole Elaine Brant; she preceded him in death on November 11, 2021.
Jerry was a member of Pleasantview Alliance Church, a graduate of Meadville High School, and of Letourneau University, Longview, TX. He, also served his country as a member of the US Coast Guard From April 18, 1966 until his honorable discharge on April 17, 1970.
Jerry’s teaching years were spent at PIA (Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics), 23 years as an Aircraft Maintenance Instructor, at Moody Aviation, Elizabethton, TN; and back to his alma mater LeTourneau University, as an instructor, until his retirement over 12 years later. Following retirement, he moved back to the Meadville Saegertown area, with his wife, Carole; where he became a substitute teacher at the Vocational Technical School of Crawford County.
If you were to ask those who knew him best, what Jerry’s passions were, they would tell you people and mowing; and many a yard on North Street were blessed by his appearance on his new zero turn mower. He also, enjoyed entertaining, with his wife Carole, where he was able to share his vibrant, charismatic story telling. Jerry will be remembered as a caring, creative and motivational husband, father, teacher, friend, who’s life’s goal was to equip his children and students, not only with the training they’d need for their chosen profession, but the skills they’d need to navigate life. His optimism, and love for the Lord were evident in his everyday interactions with people. He will be greatly missed.
Jerry is survived by his children, Heidi (Foulk) Boot husband Mark, Jeremy Foulk; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister Carol Jean Foulk Walton (Rev. Gerald) of Meadville; nieces, nephews, cousins and his King Charles Spaniel, Sofie.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Pleasantview Alliance Church, 16233 State Hwy. 86, Saegertown, where services will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Mike McAdams, Pastor, officiating.
Jerry will be laid to rest with his wife Carole in Saegertown Cemetery, where Full military honors by VFW Post #2006 will take place.
Donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to Right To Life https://prolifeacrossamerica.org or Wounded Warrior Project https://supportwoundedwarriorproject.org or The Great Commissions https://cmalliance.org or Samaritan’s Purse www.samaritanspurse.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 330 BROAD ST., SAEGERTOWN.
Please share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com
