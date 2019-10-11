spotlight
Jerry L. Wood
LONGVIEW — Jerry L. Wood, 84, of Longview died Tuesday, Oct 8, 2019 due to complications with Parkinson’s Disease.
Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his wife Alma, his parents Frank and Johnnie Wood.
He is survived by his brother, James F. Wood and his wife Freddie Gayle. Mr. Wood also leaves behind 4 children, Teresa Perkins-Wood, Gene Wood, Paula Wood-Rose and Jay Wood. Mr. Wood had 6 grandchildren Michael, Lauren, David, Brittney, Amber and Courtney; 8 great-grandbabies Jayden, T.J., Baleigh, Tae’Jiauna, Jayce, Kane, Kaidence and the most recent, Bennett.
Mr. Wood was retired from Texas Eastman after 40 years. He was a Corporal in the US Marine Corps from 1952-1955.
He was as beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8pm and Graveside services will be at White Cemetery in Longview, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9am.
The family want to thank Life Care Hospice especially Ms. Peggy for all they did in caring for Mr. Wood.
