Jerry Latham
GLADEWATER — Jerry Raymond Latham, Our Daddy, aged 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from a prolonged illness. Jerry was born October 16, 1943, in Springfield, Missouri. He was the 2nd of 5 children born to Gerald Raymond Latham and Virginia Clements Latham, who preceded him in death. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in May of 1960 where he served on the crash rescue team as a Staff Sergeant. He then served as a Technical Sergeant Instructor for his remaining years. He retired from his service in 1980. After his service in the Military, he attended the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service where he received his Associate of Funeral Service in Science and Arts and was a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer in the State of Texas. Our Daddy loved to fish, camp, travel and enjoyed living a nomadic lifestyle. He often told us stories of living in Thailand, being kicked out of Canada and living in a naturalist community which brought us much laughter. We loved hearing his entertaining stories. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Thompson and partner Brady Garrett of Hallsville, Melissa Norris and husband Tony Norris of Gilmer, Rebbecca Oliver of Livingston and his Grandchildren; Samantha Penland and husband Ryan, Rachel Morgan and husband Austin, Jesse Norris, Paige Norris and husband Ryan, Wade Thompson and wife Chelsey, Joshua Spedowski, Matthew Dorsey and wife Cassandra, Jonathan Spedowski, Bailey Thompson and partner Kayla Luna, Alison Stembridge, Jenna Oliver; 19 Great Grandchildren, Sisters; Judy Brown of Sulphur Springs, Donna Johnson and husband Bob of Montana and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Our Daddy, Jerry Latham, is preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister, 1 brother and 1 daughter. Even though he is gone, his funny stories and his sweet spirit will always live on in our memories. There was a private family gathering at his home preceding his cremation by Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater.
