Jerry Lee Watson
GLADEWATER — Jerry Lee Watson, 75 of Gladewater, met his final call triumphantly to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Longview, Texas. He was born in Gladewater, Texas on February 4, 1946 to the late Leon and Nannie Loyd Watson.
Jerry was a devoted public servant and he served faithfully until his retirement as the first firefighter to retire from the Gladewater Fire Department. As much as he had a servant’s heart, his family was the vital focus of his life. He was a strong man who loved his family deeply; each and every one, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends that he leaves behind.
He is survived by his children, Amy Hill and husband, David of Big Sandy; Angela Thomas and husband, Cody of Lodi, Texas; Scott Watson and wife, Jennifer of Longview; Mark Watson and wife, Stephanie of McKinney; brothers, Leon Watson and wife, Patricia; James Watson and wife Alecia; sisters, Drueann “Sister” Gottschalck; and Patricia Farmer; grandchildren Shayna Garland and husband Jake, Tucker Hill, Kinzlee Hill, Peyton Watson, Karsyn Watson, Chloe Crouch, Nick Crouch, Toby Thomas, Jolie Thomas, Sawyer Watson, Savannah Ditonto, Noah Ditonto, and Hunter Spencer, and great grandchildren, Harper Garland and Everlee Garland and soon to be born, Jensen Jed Garland. He is also survived by special extended family members, Mary Spencer and Billy Spencer, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Pam Dillon.
Funeral services for Jerry will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Abundant Life Church in Gladewater with interment to follow at Gladewater Memorial Park under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Jerry’s children and their families would like to acknowledge Brookdale Assisted Living and Texas Home Health & Hospice for their love and dedication you expressed to our Daddy.
