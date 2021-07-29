Jerry Leon Holland
LONGVIEW, TEXAS Jerry Leon Holland of Longview passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at his home at the age of 71. He was born November 27, 1949 in Los Angeles, California.
Mr. Holland was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Olsen) Nordin; father, Clyde Holland; and sister, Jane Trice.
He is survived by his two sons, Jerry Holland Jr. and Brian Holland; two sisters, Dianne Rosen and Lu Parades; three grandchildren, Brianna Connell, Aaron Coker, and Bayley Holland; and one great-grandchild, Isabella Coker.
Friends and family are invited to a gathering from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
