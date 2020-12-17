Jerry Loyd Ashley
GILMER — Graveside service for Mr. Jerry Loyd Ashley, 86, of Gilmer, TX, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Morris Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Whiteside and Bro. Mike Kessler officiating under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Mr. Ashley was born on May 6, 1934, in Bettie, Texas to the late Omar and Beulah McGee. Mr. Ashley passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his home in Gilmer. Jerry, a lifetime resident of Upshur County, was a hard working rancher. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Gilmer. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved his family more than anything. Mr. Ashley is survived by his loving wife, Laverne Ashley of Gilmer; son, Mike Ashley and wife, Reggenia; daughters, Alesia Jones and husband, Jim, Denise Gaston and husband, Jerry, and Meredith Mobley and husband, Jimmy; brother, John Ashley; sister, Nancy Nuner; grandchildren, Chelsie Talley and husband, Kyle, Dustin Jones and wife, Brandi, Amanda Roberts, Justin Ashley and wife, Wendy, Lindsay Jones, Laura Martin, Jacob Ashley and wife, Kaylee, Phillip Mobley and wife, Ashley, Taylor Mobley; and 15 great grandchildren.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents.
