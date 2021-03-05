Jerry Lynn Allen
Jerry Lynn Allen
GILMER — Jerry Allen went to be with her Lord on March 2,2021. Jerry was born March 17, 1954 in Texarkana to H.C. and Charlotte Rehkopf. She was retired from Union Grove ISD where she worked as an aide in the Special Ed Department.
Jerry is preceded in death by her parents and loving mother-in-law Cecil Allen. She is survived by her husband Bruce Allen; one daughter Jamie Rotenberry and husband Taylor; three sons Trent Allen; Michael Allen and wife Jill; Cary Allen and wife Misty; eleven grandchildren; five sisters; one brother; and many relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be Saturday, May 6, at Calvary Baptist Church in Gladewater.

