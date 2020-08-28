Jerry Lynn Hooton, Sr.
LONGVIEW — Jerry Lynn Hooton, Sr., of Longview, Texas, passed from this life to be with his Lord on August 23, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1942 in Hughes Springs, Texas to Leonard and Clyde Hooton. He graduated from Hughes Springs High School in 1960, then served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1964. After serving his country, he became a journeyman electrician and member of IBEW Electrical Union. Jerry was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Longview where he served as an usher. He also did volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity and Salvation Army Stew Pot. Jerry endured many hardships over the years because of his health, but always persevered and did whatever it took to continue in his life for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Rosella; his son, Jerry, Jr.; two step-children, Sherrie Lee Saurenmann and Steve Saurenmann; his brother, Donald Hooton; and his sister, Carroll Sampson. He is survived by two step-sons, Robert Saurenmann of Longview and Joe Saurenmann of Kilgore; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, Texas on Saturday, August 29 at noon with Pastor Jeffrey Borgwardt officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the First Lutheran Church of Longview.
