Jerry Lynn Rhinehart
LONGVIEW — Jerry Lynn Rhinehart, age 79, of Longview, Texas, entered his Heavenly home Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born February 17, 1941, in Tinsman, Arkansas, to Pauline and Bill Rhinehart.
Jerry loved his Lord and Savior above all else and exhibited great faith at all times instilling a foundation of faith in his family and leaving that legacy behind. Jerry was truly one of a kind with his exceptional personality, enjoyable sense of humor, quick wit, and cheerful heart. To know him was to love him. Jerry was so sweet, loving, gentle, kind and genuinely concerned for all. His amazing love and devotion to his family was unique and will continue to be treasured.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Holmes. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; daughter, Alicia Farr of Longview; grandsons Seth, Luke, and Noah Farr all of Longview; brothers Dan (Joyce) of Magnolia, AR, JC (Betty) of Ashdown, AR, and Martin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; many cousins including special cousins Fran Ortmeyer of Snohomish, WA, and Ralph Roberson of Camden, AR, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the pandemic, no service will be held to safeguard everyone. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or Reba’s Ranch House at rebasranchhouse.org.

