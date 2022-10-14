Jerry M. Benson
GARY, TX — Graveside funeral services for Mr. Jerry Benson, 81, of Gary, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Smyrna Cemetery in Harleton, Texas with Bro. Craig Evers officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mr. Jerry Marshall Benson was born October 5, 1941, in Jefferson, Marion County, Texas. He passed this life October 10, 2022, in Longview, Texas. Jerry was the youngest of seven children born to the marriage of James Arthur and Francis Lee Page Benson, Sr. He was raised and schooled in Jefferson.
Mr. Benson spent his career as a welder in the oil field and manufacturing industries, working many years for General Cable. He was a member of the Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Jerry loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and sharing his crop. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred, Allen T., and James Arthur Benson; sisters, Evelyn Cross and Martha Ann Waldon.
Mr. Benson is survived by his loving children, son, Clint Benson and wife Tina of New Diana; daughter, Sonya Wyatt of Gary; sister, Charlene Wingo; grandchildren, Cameron Wyatt, Taylor Wyatt, Dylan Brown, and Bailey Gregory; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. The family requests memorials to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
