Jerry Shirts
HARLETON, TX — Mr. Jerry Lester Shirts, age 82, of Harleton, TX passed from this life on February 4, 2022. Jerry passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Shirts was born December 1, 1939 in Longview, TX to Harvey Shirts and Ester Harroff Shirts. After graduating from Judson High School in 1957, Jerry spent most of his life in Longview, TX, before moving to Harleton, TX to be closer to his family. Jerry loved good friends and good food! There was no place he would rather be than in the outdoors, and Jerry shared that love of nature with his family. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Jay Shirts and daughter-in-law Heather; his grandsons, Hunter and Gage, many other relatives, and a host of beloved friends. Mr. Jerry Lester Shirts is dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
