Jerry Strickland Harris
LONGVIEW — Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away May 26, 2023, with his children by his side. The family has full confidence and comfort that he is in the presence of His Perfect Father, experiencing the peace and joy he always longed for because he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. Jerry will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his larger-than-life personality; a big presence that often hid a larger but private generosity and kindness. His most memorable gestures are known best by those who quietly received them. Jerry had the ability to inspire and help people of all walks of life, making them realize the value and potential they couldn’t always see on their own.
Jerry was born on March 4, 1935, in Marshall, TX to Ouida Lathem and James Colbert Harris and was raised by his Aunt Lula Belle and Uncle Exl Strickland, whom he adored. He was a gifted 3-sport athlete who received a full scholarship to play football for Rice University after graduating from Marshall High School. There he was presented with the George R. Martin Award in 1958, an award annually given to the team’s most valuable player. He was also selected as team captain for two years during an era when Rice consistently was rated in the top 20 nationally. Upon graduation from Rice, he pursued his long-time desire to become an attorney and enrolled at Baylor University School of Law, graduating in 1960.
After Law School, Jerry moved to Longview, where his first job was working for entrepreneur Robert Cargill, Sr., and began his family by marrying the cute “girl next door” named Claire Roberts. He set down roots in a town that he would never leave, and those roots grew deep. Eventually Jerry joined a law practice with several seasoned local attorneys, and though the practice evolved over 60 years, he had the great fortune of being mentored by men like Henry Harbour, John Smith, and Hamp Smead, Sr. Jerry paid this forward, mentoring many aspiring attorneys in East Texas. He was a natural attorney, and it wasn’t easy to tell if a person was his client, his friend or both because counseling others was his labor of love. He knew how to articulate his point, solve a problem and discern the finest detail of a case. Jerry continued to practice law until his final days on earth for the very reason he began his practice – he wanted to help people find a way to make their lives better.
Jerry also had a passion for any activity that involved the outdoors – especially fishing, golfing, hunting, and skiing. He found pleasure in nature, made complete when enjoying it with family and friends. A long Colorado summer was always the goal, but he was just as happy with a day of fishing on Lake Cherokee or Caddo with his son, nephew or grandson.
Friends describe him as devoted, brilliant, empathetic, and always available to take their call. He would listen, offer assurance, then give his wise counsel. Jerry knew how to fix things! He also knew how to tell a story, whether it was in the courtroom or around the dinner table. This man was gifted with an amazing sense of humor, and his timing was always perfect. He also operated on something known by many as “Jerry-time”, and that timing was right only to him.
Above all, he loved his family; and they knew it more with each passing year. He was so proud of his children, his niece and nephews, and believed his grandchildren were his life’s crowning achievement. He constantly showered them with his love, wisdom and silly jokes through phone calls, camp letters, voice mails and very long texts. They loved their ‘Big Daddy’, and his legend will never fade from their memories.
Jerry is preceded in death by his brother Louis Harris and his son-in-law George Jones. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Risa Horner Harris; his daughter Miriam Jones, and her sons Harris and Houston; daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Scott McDonald, and their daughters and husbands Alexis and Scott Moody, Julia and Nolan Chumbley; son and daughter-in-law Houston and Dawn Harris, and their children Mary Aldon and Houston, Jr; stepson James Singleton; and his great-grandson Mac Moody.
A memorial service will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm to celebrate and honor his life. The family will receive guests afterward at the Summit Club. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
“In Your presence is fullness of joy; at Your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” Psalm 16:11
