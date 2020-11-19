Jerry T. Weatherford

Jerry had a love for cars and loved to talk about and work on them. He also did construction work for himself and others. He was an independent thinker and held on to his own beliefs and thoughts. He was a husband and our dad and he loved his wife and his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Reba Jane Weatherford; his brother, Donald Weatherford; and his sister, Dottie Sue King.
Survivors include his daughter, Janna Gomer and son-in-law James Gomer; Jawana Huffman and Jayna Webb; grandchildren, Bailey Dawn Weatherford, Sean Huffman, Brandon Gomer and Joshua Huffman. Jerry is also survived by his brothers and sisters Doris Pool, Royce and wife Gwyn Weatherford, Bobby Joe and wife Mary Weatherford and Jackie Weatherford and numerous cousins, nieces and nephew and extended family.
