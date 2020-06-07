Jerry Thomas Laney

Jerry was born July 15, 1944, in Phillips, TX to Clyde and Nina (Ingram) Laney. Being of the Baptist faith, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at age eight. He wrote many gospel songs over the years as testimonies of his love of God.
Jerry started working in the oilfield at the age of 15 and enjoyed many years, states, and countries. In 1994, he began a 15-year career in maintenance at Medical Center of Southeastern Oklahoma. He had a passion for fixing cars and anything else that needed fixing.
In April 1983, he married Sharon Kay Laney in Casper, Wyoming. Together, they helped raise numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry and Kay also had other adventures such as owning a mechanics garage, a bricking business, and a construction business. He known as a hardworking and honest man. According to Kay, “If Jerry told you anything, you better bet it was the truth.” and “He would always help you with anything.”
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Joe Clyde Laney; stepdad, Bill Cox; mother, Nina Pauline Ingram Laney Cox; and sister, Colleen Laney Smith. He is survived by his wife, Kay; mother-in-law, Sue; his five children, Robin, Rhonda, Renee, Raquel, and Bobby; and many other family members near and dear to his heart.
Flowers may be sent to Cunningham Funeral Homes in Colbert, Oklahoma, or memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the American Heart Association.
