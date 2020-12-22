Jerry Thomas Martin
LONGVIEW — Jerry Thomas Martin, born on April 13,1955 to Thomas Albert Martin and Mabel Martin in Magnolia, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2020 in Longview Texas.
Jerry was a 1973 graduate of Tatum High School, earned an associate degree in psychology from Kilgore College and a bachelor’s degree in electronics from University of Phoenix. During his life here in East Texas Jerry owned and managed Martin’s Exxon in Longview and then worked for Longview Transit as a mechanic for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Albert Martin and Mabel Magdeline Martin. He is survived by the love of his life Jan Moser; children Ronnie and Sherye Moser; grandchildren Cortney Moser Nichols, Cynthia Moser Lopez, and Chourey Moser Lopez; brothers and their spouses Allan and Glenda Martin and Charles and Terri Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be laid to rest at Tatum Cemetery on December 22, 2020. Graveside service at ten a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Radar Funeral Home in Longview Texas. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
