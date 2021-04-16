Jerry Wayne McKinney
HUGHES SPRINGS — Jerry Wayne McKinney was born August 15, 1943 in Linden, Texas. He passed away on April 12, 2021 at his home in Hughes Springs, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Jerry graduated from Linden High School. He as an United States Army Veteran who fought in the Vietnam War. After losing his leg in battle and many months of rehabilitation, he came back home. He was employed by Thiokol Corporation, FISH Construction Company, and Swepco. He retired from Swepco in 2008. Daddy was our Hero! He was a hard working man and he never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved his family, his friends, his country, but most of all... he loved his God. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him!
Jerry is survived by his 3 daughters, Charlotte McCain and husband Cliff, Tina Hill and husband Allen, and Amy McKinney all of Hughes Springs; 3 grandchildren, Cody McCain and wife Tabitha of Hughes Springs, Carly Tower and husband Gavin of Dekalb, Dedrick Hill and wife Emma of Nacogdoches; 2 great-grandchildren, Keely Russell and Brinlee McCain; 2 sisters, Peggy Smith of Hughes Springs, Linda Lumpkins and husband Joe of Linden; his long-time friend/brother, Skip Thomas of Marshall and a host of family and friends that loved him dearly.
Jerry is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 46 years, Dorothy and also his parents, Harvey and Mary McKinney.
The family wishes to offer it’s sincere thanks and gratitude to Mary Corley and the staff at Tall Pines Clinic. A special thank you to Ashley, Matt, Tiffany, Lawana and Tess of Heart to Heart Hospice for the care and compassion that was shown to or Daddy in his time of need. There are not enough words to express the amount of gratitude that we have for daddy’s caregivers, Jackie Wilson, Karen Wommack, Brandi Precise, and Paulette Skinner, for providing the love, care and compassion that was given to our Daddy in the last few months of his life. We will forever be grateful.
Services for Mr. Jerry Wayne McKinney, 77, of Hughes Springs, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Hughes Springs with Pastor Chad Mitchell officiating. Burial to follow in the Cornett Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the First United Methodist Church in Hughes Springs.
