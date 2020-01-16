Jesse L Ingram

Jesse grew up in Waco, Texas and graduated from Waco Tech High School in 1954. He always considered himself blessed to have had such a long life. Jesse was in downtown Waco on the afternoon of May 11, 1953 in the direct path of tornado that killed many people that day. He fortunately was not hurt. Jesse served in the army for two years and spent part of that time playing sports of all kinds for his Army unit. Jesse loved all sports and had a particular fondness for the game of Golf which he played for many years.
Jesse was a 19yr member of the Kiwanis International and was President of the Temple, Texas Club 1972-73. Those of you who knew him likely knew that he was a member of Longview AMBUCS for 25 yrs. He truly loved doing work for this club. Jesse served as President of Longview AMBUCS from 1998-99. He was honored to lead the club to be recognized as the #1 club in the nation for that year. He was most proficient at selling tickets for AMBUCS fundraising functions.
A life celebration will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 at the Town Lake Village Clubhouse. 1220 Town Lake Dr., Longview, Texas.
A special thank you to Hawkins Creek Memory Care facility and the wonderful caregivers who looked over him. Thank you also to Hospice Plus.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Longview AMBUCS Box 3092 Longview, Texas 75606 or The 1st Tee Piney Woods, 2695 Alpine Rd. Longview, Texas 75605 or any charity of your choice.
