Jesse Laurence Eades, Jr.

Laurence loved and enjoyed many things in life, his family, reading a good book, furthering his education, taking care of his cats and his annual trips to the Ozark Mountains with his brothers with whom they affectionately called “The Old Timer’s Club”. Laurence lived and worked many places through the years including West Texas in the oil fields, Southern Louisiana on the fishing boats (where he acquired his love of Cajun food), and even in Kansas at a vegetable canning company where he acquired his disdain for the green been. Laurence and Bettie finally settled in Daingerfield, TX where he worked for Lone Star Steel and later Scott Industries in the IT department which proved to be his most loved profession and place of employment.
Laurence was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie; his parents, Jesse and Ruby; and his younger brother, John Aud. He is survived by his oldest daughter, Nina Marie Baker and her husband Frank Baker of Diana and their daughter and son-in-law Amber Marie and Robin “Junior” Wallace. He is also survived by his daughter Melissa “Missy” Kay Trice and her husband James Trice of Iola, TX and their sons William and Benjamin; and his only son, Jesse Paul Eades of Daingerfield.
A memorial service was held on Friday August 28 at the home of Nina and Frank Baker in Diana, TX. There will be a private burial service for the family at another time at Caney Cemetery where Laurence will be placed in his eternal resting place next to Bettie. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association or Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
